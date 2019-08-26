Baldwin storms pack a punch

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When the heavens opened up, the rain seemed to come down in buckets and it wasn’t long until emergency crews were out in the weather dealing with what Mother Nature had done.

In Magnolia Springs, a tree snapped, falling onto a power line, sparking a small fire and leaving a truck owner thankful it wasn’t any worse. Crews were able to remove the tree and restore power before lunchtime.

But, it wasn’t long after that, “I got my dog and my purse and we got out of there.” Round two of the heavy rain and a lightning strike in Bon Secour. “I can’t believe that thing exploded,” Tammy Franz was on her computer, “It just exploded and I didn’t know what it was. It just smelled like smoke and it scared the crap out of me.”

Luckily it was only the wifi box that suffered the most damage. Fire crews made sure nothing was smoldering but the lightning strike did knock out power to several homes in the area.