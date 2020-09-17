Baldwin County woman thanks power crews for their hard work

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Large trees are pushed down across Baldwin County, covering roads and properties. Officials are urging people to stay off of the roads, but WKRG News 5 has seen backups across every major highway throughout Thursday.

Power crews are working tirelessly to restore electricity for thousands of residents.

“It makes me very emotional because right now obviously we have no power. I think most of Baldwin County doesn’t have power right now,” said Katie Cooper-Lawton.

She says she knows it’ll take some time for power to be restored, but in the meantime she’s wanting to say thank you.

“Many of them have damage at their house right now and they’re out here trying to get us power so we can cleanup with air conditioning,” she added.

She’s placed a sign in front of her home in Silverhill to show her appreciation to the men and women who are working to help others.

“It’s very selfless of them. In moments when they need to be home with their families to come out here and just try to help us out,” she said.

Baldwin EMC and Riviera Utilities say it’ll take some time for all residents to get back power. They ask you to be patient while crews work to get the power restored.

LATEST STORIES: