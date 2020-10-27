Baldwin County prepping for more tropical weather

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor Zeta and its’ movement towards our part of the Gulf Coast.

“Right now we are anticipating to see anywhere from 2-4 foot of storm surge in our area as this storm pushes through very quickly,” said Deputy Director Jenni Guerry.

Zeta will be a fast-moving storm system, unlike Hurricane Sally which sat over Baldwin County for hours. However, it doesn’t mean to disregard the warnings and advice.

“We are always going to help encourage people to prepare. We know living here in a coastal community we have seen this year has been one heck of a year as far as storm activities go,” said Guerry.

If you have a tarp covering your damaged roof now is the time to pin it down and secure it from strong winds. Over 7 million cubic yards of debris was left after Hurricane Sally tore through the area last month. While progress is being made to clear the roads, Zeta could create more problems.

“Be cautious as you travel around the county. Debris can become a roadside hazard. It can become a road safety issue. Also it can prevent drainage and cause additional flooding,” she added.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a free app for all Apple and Android users that will push out emergency alerts if needed.

As of Tuesday morning there are no shelters open in Baldwin County, but officials say that could change once Zeta gets closer. They’re urging residents to have a plan now.

