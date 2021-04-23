Baldwin County and surrounding areas monitoring Saturday’s weather threat

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The potential for severe weather exists for the start of the weekend, and that’s something people in our area have become accustomed to over the last few weeks.

“We could possibly see tornado activity, high winds and possibly hail again with this system as it comes through Friday evening and Saturday morning,” said Jenni Guerry with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.

Earlier this month, baseball-sized hail caught coastal Baldwin County residents and visitors by surprise in the overnight hours when storms rolled in.

“Many times when people go on vacation, they do like to unplug, and what happens is now you’re not able to get the information you need,” Guerry said.

Several small events have been postponed for Saturday, but big crowds are still expected along the beaches for the Mullet Toss at FloraBama. Emergency management officials warn everyone about the risks you might not always see.

“We have impacts to our coastal areas in the way of high surf and high rip currents,” she said.

Northern counties are expected to see potential weather impacts this weekend, too. Places in northern Clarke County are still recovering from a line of storms that hit the area just a few weeks ago.

“Probably some 75-85 mph winds. We had damage to five or six homes in the Thomasville area. It’s very similar to this event in the way that they’re setting up,” said Roy Waite with Clarke County EMA.