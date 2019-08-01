August starts with summer heat, Watching the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — August starts hot. Highs reach the middle and upper 90s inland with upper 80s and low 90s closer to the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny. Scattered showers develop across the area this afternoon. This will bring some temporary relief from the heat in some spots. Rain coverage across the area will be near 40%.

It will be a perfect day to enjoy the beach! Highs on the water reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The is a low risk of rip currents forecast and water temperature is near 88 degrees. The UV index will be extreme.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will be in the low and middle 90s after morning lows in the 70s. Rain coverage stays near 40%. We keep the same rain coverage through the weekend with highs in the low 90s. This weekend will not be a washout, but you will dodge downpours from time to time.

TROPICS UPDATE: we are watching two disturbances. One is moving through the Bahamas. This is a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms with only a 10% chance of forming into anything in the next 5 days as it moves northwestward. After that, it will move northward along the east coast of the US before moving back out into the Atlantic. The other disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic. It now has a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days as it moves westward across the Atlantic. Long range models show this system continuing on a northwestward track before curving back out into the Atlantic. At this time, it is not projected to enter the Gulf. We will watch both of these, but neither are an immediate threat to our forecast.