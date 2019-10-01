August feeling to start October with relief on the horizon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast and happy first day of October.

Even though we are well into fall it still feels like the dog days of summer. We’ll be getting more record heat with mostly dry skies, but there is some relief of the horizon.

The recap of September includes a lot of heat. There was only 1 day in Mobile where we didn’t hit 90. Mobile’s daily average, which includes highs and lows, was about 5.5° above normal and that number is just over 6 in Pensacola! In total we tied or reached record highs 16 times between Mobile and Pensacola.

Highs today will reach the middle 90s in most spots, but upper 90s are possible farther inland. Heat index values will be around 105 today. At least there’s a small chance for some rain. The chance one finds you is 20% with the best chance being late this afternoon into the early evening.

By tonight any rain that is out there fades away and we transition to another clear night with lows in the lower 70s.

Our weather won’t see many changes the next couple days. It’s more predominately dry skies with temperatures near record territory. By Friday though some changes will be on the way.

A weak front arrives on Friday and this will help bring us a few showers and temperatures that will be about 3-4 degrees cooler to start the weekend. However, we’ll still be in the 90s on Saturday.

Where things get interesting is by Sunday. A more potent cold front looks like it will be headed our way. Before the front arrives, we get scattered thunderstorms Sunday and we could get more numerous showers and thunderstorms to start next week. The front looks like it will push through our area sometime Monday or Tuesday and afterwards we may finally get fall-like temperatures.

Forecast model for next Tuesday at 6 AM.

This is still a long way out meaning timing can change, but we’ll keep you posted.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics there is one named storm and two disturbances. Lorenzo still a powerful hurricane as it races towards the Azores. It’s not a threat to the U.S.

The first disturbance is in the western Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing as it continues west. Even if it were to develop, it will likely continue west, meaning it will stay away from our stretch of the Gulf. It’s not a threat, but we’ll continue to watch.

The second disturbance is just east of the Bahamas. This also has a low chance of developing, but it will be moving northeast, away from the United States. This is not a threat either.