Arctic cold front to bring sharply colder temperatures to the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The coldest air so for this season for the Gulf Coast is slated to invade the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire News 5 viewing area Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

The Freeze Warning includes all of the WKRG News 5 viewing area. Wednesday morning temperatures will over in the middle and upper 20s for many spots.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the evening as the front approaches. Isolated showers will be possible through midnight. The front will enter the region after midnight bringing scattered rain. On and off rain will continue through 9am Tuesday as a gusty north wind develops. Pre-dawn temperatures Tuesday will start out in the mid 60s. By 9am, temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Cold winds will stick around through the day as skies clear out late. This will set the stage for a widespread freeze.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will run in the middle 20s north and inland to the lower 30s along the Gulf Coast. Wind chills, or feels like temperatures, will fall into the middle and upper teens. The will begin a streak of cooler-than-average weather. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower 50s. A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to slowly warm. Highs will stay in the 50s for the rest of the work week.