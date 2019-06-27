Another typical summer day, A few afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Just like all of this week, the typical summertime pattern continues along the Gulf Coast. Highs will reach the low and middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. A we reach the hottest hours during the afternoon, a few will see the risk of a quick thunderstorm. Most stay dry, though. Rain coverage today will be near 30%. Any thunderstorms that do form this afternoon could bring some gusty winds.

The beach forecast looks good with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 90s, a low risk of rip currents forecasted and a very high UV index.

Tonight will be calm. Lows fall into the low and middle 70s.

Tomorrow the same weather pattern repeats before rain coverage increases some for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday rain coverage will be near 40%. This will come in the form of mainly scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. I don’t expect a rainout and not everyone will get wet. Highs hold in the low 90s after lows each morning in the low 70s.