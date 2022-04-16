MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! Temperatures were able to reach into the low- to mid-80’s earlier this afternoon, but clouds rolled in ahead of the storms that have been moving through the area this evening. Some storms could be severe this evening with the main threats being damaging winds and hail, but a tornado can not be ruled out. Storms should be through the News 5 area by later this evening.

Tomorrow, severe storms are still possible throughout the day with a few rounds of storms. Some storms will move through the area in the mid-morning through around lunchtime. Then, we should see a round just after sunset and another late in the evening. The threats with these storms will again be damaging winds and hail.

Storms should be cleared out of the area by early on Monday morning. This will make way for plenty of sunshine throughout next week with temperatures reaching into the upper-70’s to start the week and the low-80’s to end the week.