Another stellar day ahead weather wise before rain chances arrive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather has been gorgeous the last few days with cool mornings and mild afternoons. It looks like the weather will stay nice Wednesday, before some changes come our way by Thursday.

A few high clouds will stick around through the evening with a light breeze out of the northeast. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and end up in the middle 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

Expect another nice day Wednesday as the flow stays out of the northeast. Some high clouds will skirt across the skies at times. The rain chance will hold at less than 10%. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees topping off in the middle and upper 70s, slightly above normal. A south wind will develop on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Some scattered rain will arrive during the afternoon hours, but only a few storms are forecast.

Temperatures will drop Friday and into the week and another chilly air mass sets up shop over the Gulf Coast. Highs will reach the lower 60s Saturday with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.