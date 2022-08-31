Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out quiet yet again this morning with a dry radar and temps in the 70’s.

Later today a few hit-or-miss storms will be possible at around a 30% chance, but most will stay dry yet again. Highs will hit the low-to-mid 90’s for most this afternoon.

Later this week into the Labor Day weekend, a front is forecast to park itself over our area bring rain chances up to 50% to 60% Friday into next week. Make sure you have a backup indoor plan for any outdoor plans this holiday weekend!

In the tropics, we are tracking three areas of clouds and low pressure, but there are no current tropical threats to the News 5 area. The first is off the coast of Africa with a medium chance for development. This may organize briefly, but will likely be short-lived as it moves over cold water. The second is in the central tropical Atlantic and will likely become a tropical depression or storm, but is forecast to stay in the Atlantic. The final area is in the northern Atlantic and has a medium chance for tropical development, but it is moving away from the United States.