Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The dangerously hot temperatures have returned to the Gulf Coast with record-breaking heat expected through the week.

TUESDAY

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the News 5 area (MS counties, Mobile, Washington, Clarke and Baldwin counties in AL and coastal NW FL counties) from noon until 7 PM. Actual temperatures will be near or above 100°F, especially north of I-10. Heat index values will be between 105°F and 110°F.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be even hotter with highs closer to 105°F for most north of I-10. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in place for most of the News 5 area (MS counties, Mobile, Washington, Clarke and Baldwin counties in AL and NW FL counties) from 10 AM until 7 PM for heat index values near 112°F. Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in NW FL are under a HEAT ADVISORY for the same times for heat index values around 110°F.

RECORDS

Heat records will likely be broken starting Wednesday. This hot pattern continues through the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO DO

Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the A/C and take care of your pets!