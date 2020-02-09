MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to NASA, there will be another possible International Space Station viewing tonight in addition to the beautiful moon!

The time to be out and looking up will be 5:53 PM with five minutes of visibility. It will start in the NNW sky and move to the ESE sky before disappearing.

Max height will be 53° above the horizon.

Temperatures should be in the mid-60’s, so you probably won’t need a jacket. Clouds are on the increase, so your view may be obstructed depending on where you are located!

