Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure has taken control over the eastern third of the U.S., including the Gulf Coast. Some of that lower humidity will stick around as we move into the evening and overnight period. Mostly a mostly clear sky, temperatures will slowly and steadily fall back through the 70s. Many locations will wake up to 60s by Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will rise above seasonal norms as we ever so slowly add moisture back into the atmosphere. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80s with only a 10% chance of a late day shower. That rain chances will climb to 20% by Thursday afternoon.
A cold front will approach the area Friday and into early Saturday. A few showers will be possible with this, but no significant rainfall is expected. A cooler air mass will move in behind the front. By Sunday morning, parts of the Gulf Coast could wake up to 50s.
Another nice start for Wednesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure has taken control over the eastern third of the U.S., including the Gulf Coast. Some of that lower humidity will stick around as we move into the evening and overnight period. Mostly a mostly clear sky, temperatures will slowly and steadily fall back through the 70s. Many locations will wake up to 60s by Wednesday morning.