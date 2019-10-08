Another nice start for Wednesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A few showers and isolated storms will be possible through the evening and into the early part of the overnight period as a cold front slides into the region. Temperatures will hover in the 70s through most of the night. Most of the region will wake up to 60s Tuesday morning.

Some drier air aloft will move in and stick around through the middle of the work week. Morning lows will hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s with morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very slim rain chances. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

We are tracking another cold front slated to move into the region by Saturday. Rain chances will rise, but we are not anticipating a drought-busting rain. The cool down looks to be more substantial behind this second front.