Another Nice & Clear Weekend!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – You may have woke up with an extra hour of sleep this morning, although that cool air may have kept you in bed this Sunday! No Rain expected today thanks to some dryer air sitting over our area .We will start our day in the mid 30’s with temperatures getting up to the upper 60s. Overall today includes clears skies and a lot of sunshine!

That dry air will keep those rain chances down for the next few days. That cold air is going to stick around this week so you might want to keep those jackets and sweaters ready. We will see rain some rain and moisture come back in on Thursday with temperatures this week getting no higher than the mid 70s.