Another Nice & Clear Weekend!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – You may have woke up with an extra hour of sleep this morning, although that cool air may have kept you in bed this Sunday! No Rain expected today thanks to some dryer air sitting over our area .We will start our day in the mid 30’s with temperatures getting up to the upper 60s. Overall today includes clears skies and a lot of sunshine!

That dry air will keep those rain chances down for the next few days. That cold air is going to stick around this week so you might want to keep those jackets and sweaters ready. We will see rain some rain and moisture come back in on Thursday with temperatures this week getting no higher than the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories