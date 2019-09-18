Another Named Storm Expected to Form in the Atlantic

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor three tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Depression Ten is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday morning. The storm will likely continue on a west northwest trajectory. The long range forecast continues to call for further strengthening of the tropical storm. In fact, it is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend.

Humberto continues to move out into the middle of the Atlantic as a strong hurricane. The storm will make a close pass by Bermuda before it heads out into the north Atlantic.

What’s left of Tropical Depression Imelda will continue to drop rain over Eastern Texas through the end of the week. Isolated locations could approach 12 inches by the end of the week.