Another comfortable night ahead, Higher rain chances this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will fall back into the middle 60s overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. Coastal communities will start off in the lower 70s.

A warm front will begin to slowly move north late in the day. Scattered clouds will stick around with a 30% chance of showers mainly during the afternoon hours. The best chance of rain will sit along and south of I-10. The warm front will continue sliding north into Tuesday leading to a mostly cloudy sky and higher humidity. Several impulses of energy will ride along this boundary bringing the chance of heavier, more substantial rainfall. Areas north of I-10 could pick up 1-3” of rain through Wednesday, with lower amounts closer to the coast.

Another cold front will slide through the region Wednesday with cooler air arriving Thursday. Morning temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 50s with highs in the 70s.

