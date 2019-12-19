Another chilly day with a rainy weekend ahead

Mobile, ALAla. (WKRG)- Another day we are waking up to cold temperatures! We have a sunny day ahead with temperatures in the mid-50s with no rain in the forecast!

Friday it is going to be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 50s. We have another rain maker that we are watching closely that’s coming into our area Saturday into Sunday. A Low pressure is forming in the Gulf and drifting its way north into our region bringing a wave a rain with it as well.

On Saturday we have a 70% chance of rain and 60% on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 50s. The cold air is going to stick around for the weekend One model is painting in a few inches of rain this weekend with strong gusty winds. We are going to continue to watch this system as it develops.

On Monday we should be back to mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid-60s. Our lows for next week should be back to around average in the mid-40s. Christmas day we have partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and no rain in the forecast.