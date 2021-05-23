Ana now a post-tropical cyclone, no threat to the United States





Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is now a post-tropical cyclone. It has no organized thunderstorms at its center, is moving over cooler water and encountering more wind shear and dry air, meaning it is weakening. It is moving at 28 mph to the northeast with maximum winds down to 40 mph.

This system is expected to dissipate on Monday and the 10 PM advisory on May 23, 2021 will be the last advisory on Ana from the National Hurricane Center. There are no current tropical threats to the Gulf Coast.