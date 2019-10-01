Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – What an incredibly hot start to October! Mobile hit a high temperature of 97°, making October 1, 2019 the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of October. Pensacola hit 96°. This breaks the all-time record high temperature observed in the month of October for Pensacola.
Temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening. A rogue shower will be possible early on, but most of the area will remain dry. Expect light breezes through the overnight period with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset. We will wake up Wednesday morning near 72°
More records could fall Wednesday and Thursday with no significant change in sight. High pressure will stay in firm control leading to sunshine, light winds, high temperatures, and a very slim rain chance. Highs will top off around 95°. Some inland locations could come close to the century mark. Rain chances will stay at 10% or less.
A weak cold front will move through the Gulf Coast on Friday. A few showers will be possible. Temperatures will slowly ease back this weekend. A second, stronger front is forecast to move through the region late Monday and early Tuesday. This front will bring us a decent chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected.
All-Time Records Set Tuesday, More Possible in the Coming Days
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – What an incredibly hot start to October! Mobile hit a high temperature of 97°, making October 1, 2019 the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of October. Pensacola hit 96°. This breaks the all-time record high temperature observed in the month of October for Pensacola.