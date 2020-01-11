ALDOT closes I-10 EB ramp on Causeway due to flooding

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — ALDOT Mobile has announced they have closed the EB I-10 on-ramp is closed due to water covering the Causeway.

ALDOT says crews may close outside EB lane soon as water levels continue to rise.

This is a developing story.

