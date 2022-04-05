MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. That kind of weather means power outages as winds tear down power lines.

We’re keeping track of power outages in Alabama with the Alabama Power outage map.

10:10 AM: Alabama Power reports 5,030 customers affected across the state as the storm system moves into central Alabama.

9:48 AM: Power outage reports from Thomaston focused on the south end of town. Mayor Day said they were surveying damage. AP reported 194 customers without power in the area.

9:40 AM: As the line of severe thunderstorms moved into Alabama, 2,632 customers were without power with 127 active outages at 9:38 a.m.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.