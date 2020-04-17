Alabama Power is gearing up for another ‘stormy’ Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the enhanced risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon, Beth Thomas with Alabama Power sat down with News 5 to tell customers what they need to know about potential power outages.

“Alabama Power is once again this weekend closely monitoring the weather and the potential for severe weather. Our crews are on standby, we are ready to respond. We are encouraging all of our customers to monitor the weather closely and keep up with changing weather condition, and have their severe weather plan ready at home. Beth Thomas

On Sunday the entire News 5 area is included in an enhanced risk for severe weather. That’s level 3 of 5 on the severe scale and means that some severe weather is likely. Thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night will be capable of damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Make sure you stay tuned and have a safety plan. You can follow the latest updates in the weather section on WKRG.COM.

TO REPORT A POWER OUTAGE:

AlabamaPower.com

1-800-888-2726 (24/7 7 days a week)

In the pandemic situation, our crews are also practicing social distancing in the field. So if crews are out working, please keep in mind that our crews are working to maintain a six-foot distance both from other crew members as well as the public. Beth Thomas

