Alabama Power: 9,100 customers without power during Wednesday storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As storms continue to move across Alabama, thousands remain without power.

According to Alabama Power, approximately 9,100 customers were without power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The majority of the outages were reported in the state’s western central area.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency says 3,500 residents are without power with most of the outages coming in the Moundville and Alberta areas.

Alabama Power customers are encouraged to sign up for “Outage Alerts” by texting “Enroll” to 272688 from a mobile device connected to an Alabama Power account or visiting AlabamaPower.com/Alerts.  

Alabama Power will release another update at 9:30 p.m.

