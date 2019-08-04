Afternoon thunderstorms with seasonable heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today will be similar to yesterday with highs near 90 and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. If you are near the coastline, you will see upper 80s, while further inland will see lower 90s. Thunderstorm coverage is at 50%, and some could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Localized pooling of water is possible, so be careful driving on the roadways. As always, when thunder roars, head indoors!

When the sun goes down, so will the thunderstorm activity. We will slip into the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be more of the same with a tad bit more rain coverage at 60%. Again, some could be strong or briefly severe. Highs will be near 90.

For the rest of the week, rain coverage gradually decreases while the temperature increases.

For the tropics, the area of low pressure we have been watching that is located east of the Lesser Antilles is becoming more disorganized as it moves into a more hostile environment for development. Chances that it develops have gone down even more to 10% within 2 and 5 days. This is not a threat here.