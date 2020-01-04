A windy Saturday afternoon with no rain!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We have a seasonable weekend ahead! We have clearing skies as more dry air is swooping into our area. This afternoon we will be windy, mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s.

Baldwin, Escambia, Mobile and Santa Rosa county are under a wind advisory until 6pm this evening. We could see wind gusts up to 35 mph. These strong winds could break weak limbs from trees and cause potentially hazardous conditions. There is also high risk for rip currents at the beach.

The cold front passed through last night and left behind cooler temperatures. We have another weak cold front that’s going to pass this afternoon that will bring even more drier conditions with strong NW winds.

Our lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and chilly. Tomorrow we are going to be sunny with a high of 60! At the start of the work week our temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s at night with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Our rain chances will come back on Tuesday as a cold front will be passing through our region. It will leave behind some chilly temperatures with a high of 56 on Wednesday!