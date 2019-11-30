A warm Saturday, tracking thunderstorms early Sunday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- I hope you enjoyed the sunny skies yesterday because we have a foggy start to our Saturday. By the afternoon it will be mostly cloudy skies and high humidity with temperatures in the upper 70s. We have a 10% chance of rain this evening.

A strong cold front is passing through early tomorrow morning and will bring isolated thunderstorms with it as well. The line of showers will begin in our NW counties around 1am and will track SE and be out of our area by 9am Sunday morning. It will clear out quickly and have a beautiful sunset in store Sunday evening.

A massive cool down will take place and we will be waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s to upper 40s throughout the beginning of the work week. We have high temperatures in the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday. We will then be back in the 60s by Wednesday and then the next chance of rain comes into our region late Wednesday night and early Friday morning with temperatures back in the 70s.