MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday morning, Gulf Coast!

We start this morning with mild temperatures into the mid-70’s and just a few clouds. Throughout the day, a few scattered downpours will be possible in the region especially closer to the coastline. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Sunday will bring a similar forecast with pop-up storms possible and seasonable temperatures. It will be a wonderful weekend to enjoy some time on the beach. There is a low risk for rip currents, but still make sure to use caution if you plan to be in Gulf waters and check radar before heading outdoors. Some storms could produce lightning and some gusty winds.

Temperatures will stay warm to start the week, but they will cool down by the end of the week. With a drop in temperatures will come with a rise in the rain chances. Scattered storms will remain to start the week, but a wider coverage of showers and storms will be possible by the end of the work week.

We continue to watch the tropics as an area of low pressure continues to make its way along the northern Gulf coast. This still has a very low chance of formation over the next 2 to 5 days, but it is something we are watching!