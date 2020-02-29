A sunny & pleasant Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We’ve been having a streak of sunshine over the past few days and you can expect that trend to continue this weekend! We are also on a slow warming trend as we inch towards next week. Today we will have nothing but sunshine with a high of 66 degrees.

The winds will be calm as well so we will feel that sun shining all afternoon. This morning we were waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s. We are warming up quickly as we head into the late afternoon. Tomorrow we have a high of 68 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will stay dry tomorrow but there might be a few fair-weather clouds in the sky.

The wind switches from NW to S as we head into Monday with building moisture in our atmosphere. We will be partly cloudy with a high of 73 with a 20% chance of showers. On Tuesday we are increasing the chances to 30% with a high of 75. A cold front will then sweep through our region with a 60% chance of showers with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. It is looking like we are going to dry out by the end of next week!