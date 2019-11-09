A sunny, chilly Saturday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be sunny and 65 today Gulf Coast! An overall beautiful weekend forecast with no chance of rain in the forecast.

We are going to get out of the 40s by the late morning hours and then heat up to 65 degrees for the high today . By the coast it will be a few degrees warmer than the inland areas. Its going to be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph! The waters offshore are looking uneasy with a small craft advisory until noon.

Tonight, we will cool back down into the mid 40s. Sunday is going to be tampering on the 70 degree line with a high of 69. On Monday the clouds will start to dominate the sky and a front is expected to pass through early Tuesday morning.

There will be a chance of a few widespread showers throughout the morning hours on Tuesday. The temperatures will begin to drop in the afternoon. This cold front is strong and we are going to get a huge cool down! We are going to wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s on Wednesday morning with “real feels” in the teens in our neighbors to the north.

There is no chance of rain on Wednesday but on Thursday there might be a small wave of moisture that could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm into our area. The cold air will stick around for the remainder of the week!