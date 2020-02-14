A Lovely Valentine’s Forecast, no rain and sunny skies

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast and Happy Valentine’s Day! We have a lovely day ahead with near seasonable conditions. A few lingering clouds this morning but a mass of dry air is sweeping through the south bringing sunny and clear conditions for your afternoon.

This afternoon we will be sitting in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies! We have no chance of rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Today will be noticeably breezy with sustained speeds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts possibly up to 30 mph. Tomorrow we will be sunny with a high of 62 degrees.

The rain chances come back on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and warmer than average temperatures. We will be in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

A front is expe4ctyed to stall over our region creating an unsettled set up for next week. The unsettled trend then begins with rain chances and temperatures in the low to mid 70s from Monday through Wednesday. Wednesday night the front will pass, and we should be cooling down with a high of 57 degrees on Thursday. The rain chances will stick around for Thursday as well.