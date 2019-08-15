A Little less thunder and a little less heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Today will be hot and less wet than yesterday. We do not have a heat advisory, but heat index values could still reach into the triple digits this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 90s inland with low 90s south of I-10. Rain coverage this afternoon will be near 30%. You are more likely to get wet east of I-65 and in the Florida panhandle today.

Friday will be another hot day with highs in the middle 90s with only a 20% risk of a thunderstorm. Through the weekend, highs hold near average in the low 90s. Afternoon rain coverage on Saturday will be near 30%. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days with rain coverage near 50%.

The tropics are projected to remain quiet over the next 5 days.