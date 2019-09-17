A hurricane, a tropical storm, and a depression

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical depression 10 has formed in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to strengthen and eventually become a hurricane. It will likely be staying north of the Caribbean and most forecast models have it turning north in the Atlantic before reaching the United States. At the moment it doesn’t pose a threat to the United States, but we’ll continue to follow. The next name on the list is Imelda.

Tropical depression 10 forecast

Imelda initial forecast

Tropical storm Imelda formed from what was very briefly known as tropical depression 11. Not only did it become a tropical storm quickly, but it also already made landfall. It’s not a threat here. Further strengthening is not forecast as it moves inland, but with all the tropical moisture this will be a substantial rainmaker for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Humberto Forecast

Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it continues to move farther away from the US East Coast. It will come close to Bermuda later this week, but isn’t likely to make a landfall. By the weekend it moves into the north Atlantic and will become post-tropical. It’s not a threat.

There are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.