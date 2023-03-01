Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking our next weather maker that is slated to move through late Thursday night into Friday.

THURSDAY

Throughout the day on Thursday, we could see a few pop up showers and a few rumbles of thunder, but most will stay dry with a rain chance of around 20%. Winds will be breezy and from the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph. Clouds will also continue to stick around as the system gets closer.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Most of Thursday night will look similar to the daytime. A few showers and storms around with very breezy conditions. Given the current timing, the line of storms looks to move in early Friday morning.

FRIDAY

Starting around 3-4 AM, a thin line of storms is forecast to move through our area from west to east. Currently, our northern counties are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather meaning scattered severe storms are possible. The coastline is under a level 1 of 5 risk meaning isolated severe storms are possible. Current trends are showing this line weakening as it approaches our area with the highest risk for severe weather off to our north and west. We may see changes to the risk in the coming updates. However, lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and maybe a brief tornado or two are possible. This moves out of our NW FL counties by midday Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

After this system exits our area, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with mostly dry conditions this weekend. You an expect mostly seasonable temps with highs in the 60’s/70’s and lows in the 40’s/50’s.