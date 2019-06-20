Severe Thunderstorm Watch Canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled for the entire News 5 area.

Good evening everyone. During the first half of the evening, a few strong thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible, but the severe threat looks low. Past sundown though rain will begin to fade and our weather will become quieter. During the overnight, it’s just a small chance for a stray shower and it will be warm with lows near 76.

Tomorrow is the first day of summer and it will feel like it with highs in the middle 90. With the humidity though you can expect heat index values over 100.

There won’t be much relief either with only a 20% chance for daytime pop up showers and thunderstorms. The weekend continues to crank up the heat with less relief. Each day this weekend will have middle 90s for highs, heat indices near 105, and only a 20% chance for daytime pop-ups.