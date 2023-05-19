MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A lot of folks will be out and about this weekend with school finishing and Hangout Festival ongoing at Gulf Shores. Here’s what you need to know about the chance for strong to severe storms into the back half of the day Saturday.

The first half of Saturday, most everywhere is expected to stay dry. It will be a very warm start to the day with temperatures pushing to around 80 degrees by the middle of the morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be pushing to near 90 degrees, but just a few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

As a front moves closer to the News 5 area by later in the evening Saturday, a broken line of showers and storms will develop and push to the southeast. Isolated strong to severe storms could develop producing gusty winds and small hail.

If you are going to be out and about, remember to keep a close eye on radar!