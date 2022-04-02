MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast. We had some showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours, but those have cleared out of the News 5 area allowing the sun to poke out of the clouds throughout the day. Temperatures were able reach into the low-70’s by the afternoon hours, but we will cool off into the low-50’s overnight. Clouds will continue to clear out leaving mostly sunny skies for Sunday with highs in the upper-70’s.

Temperatures will stay warm for Monday as well, reaching into the upper-70’s and even hitting 80 in some places, but clouds will start to move into the area ahead of our next rainmaker. Showers and storms with some being severe are likely heading into Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as well before cooling off and clearing out as we approach next weekend.