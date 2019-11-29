A comfortable Friday, tracking thunderstorms this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We were treated to a lovely Thanksgiving with mild temperatures and you can expect the same conditions today. We have mostly sunny going to partly cloudy skies today with no chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.

For Saturday it will be mostly cloudy, humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The next cold front passes early Sunday morning which will bring early morning thunderstorms to our region. There is a marginal risk for severe weather late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We are mainly concerned with the high winds associated with this front but also watching a low chance for a isolated tornado or two and possibly some hail signatures.

Once that front passes we have a wave of cold air that’s going to dominate the Gulf Coast and SE! We are going to start the work week in the 50s for the high and be waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s Tuesday morning. No chance of rain for the work week with sunny skies across the board!

