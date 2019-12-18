A cold and breezy start to your Wednesday!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Brrrr!! We are starting our Wednesday off on a very chilly note. Heading out the door early this morning we are still going to be sitting in the mid to upper 30s. We have breezy conditions with the wind pumping from the north making the wind chill values in the upper 20s. We are seeing wind gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

It is not going to be one of hose days where you shed the layers as the day goes on. Our high temperature today is 51 with mostly sunny skies. This morning the skies will be partly cloudy and turn into mostly sunny once the sun rises.

This blast of cold air will stick for the remainder of the week as temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s until the end of this weekend! Sunny skies across the board until Friday the skies will turn to mostly cloudy.

Unfortunately, it looks like we have a rainy weekend ahead with 50% of rain on Saturday and Sunday. It appears that a wave of moisture associated with a low pressure will lift from the Gulf creating an unsettled set up for our upcoming weekend. Enjoy the sunshine while you can!