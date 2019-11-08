A cloudy evening, Beautiful weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This evening the skies will be mostly cloudy but there is no chance of rain in forecast. You can expect to wake up to temperatures in the lower 40s tomorrow morning. We will have sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny and 65!

At the start to our work week the clouds will move back into our area with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. On Tuesday, there will be off and on showers ahead of the next cold front.

After the front passes by Tuesday evening there will be a massive cool down! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 20s! The “real feel” temperatures will be in the teens in areas north of I-65. On Thursday there will be a slight chance of a stray shower or two but the cold air will stick around for the rest of the week.