A chilly, sunny Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Yesterday turned out to be a lovely afternoon with sunny skies! We are starting our morning on the chilly note with temperatures in the mid 40s. We are going to warm up to the mid 50s this afternoon with sunny skies!

This mass of dry air is dominating the SE after that strong cold front passed through our region early Sunday morning. This nice, chilly weather is going to stick for a few days. Our coldest morning will be Tuesday as we are going to be waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s!

We will be in the 60s for a high on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the next rain maker comes into our region with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the low 70s. The unsettled trend with cloudy skies will remain for the weekend with low chances of rain.