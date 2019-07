NEW ORLEANS (CNN) — More than 48,000 customers are without power across Louisiana as Tropical Storm Barry churns in the Gulf of Mexico closer to shore.

The storm is expected to hit land later this morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Its slow movement is bringing dangerous storm surge and possible tornadoes.

As well as a longer period of heavy rainfall and flooding that will last through next week

A hurricane warning is in effect along part of the Louisiana coast.