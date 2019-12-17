3 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Three tornadoes tore across the Tennessee Valley on Monday, December 16th.

The National Weather Service confirmed that 3 tornadoes hit the south Monday evening in Madison, Colbert, and Lawrence County.

Two people and four or five people are injured, according to Town Creek chief of police Jerry Garret.

The severe weather knocked down trees and power lines.

Despite that, officials say things could have been much worse.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado left damage in Madison County primarily throughout the Monrovia area.

Crews are working to determine the EF rating for the tornadoes that hit Colbert County and Lawrence County.

[12:00 PM]: Here’s some preliminary info from our survey teams so far!

– 3 Confirmed Tornadoes (1 in Madison, 1 in Colbert, and 1 in Lawrence).

– EF-1 damage has been confirmed in Madison County (Monrovia area).

– EF Rating still to be determined for other 2 tornadoes. #HUNwx

Authorities confirmed that two Alabama residents are dead after Monday’s storms in the Tennessee Valley.