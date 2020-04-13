3 people killed in Jefferson Davis County; death toll now at 6 in Mississippi

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed that three people were killed in Jefferson Davis County due to the severe weather.

MEMA said two people were killed in Lawrence County, and one person was killed in Walthall County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories