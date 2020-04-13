3 people killed in Jefferson Davis County; death toll now at 6 in Mississippi

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed that three people were killed in Jefferson Davis County due to the severe weather.
MEMA said two people were killed in Lawrence County, and one person was killed in Walthall County.
