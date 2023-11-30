Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Thursday is the last day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season.

NOAA forecasted 14-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes and 2-5 major hurricanes with Colorado State University predicting 18 named storms, 9 hurricane and 4 major hurricanes. An average hurricane season is 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

An above-average season was predicted and occurred with 20 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. This year had the fourth most named storms in a year since 1950 and the most named storms of any El Niño influenced year in modern record. This is thanks to record warm ocean temperatures competing with El Niño.

Idalia was the only landfalling hurricane of the 2023 season. It made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida on August 30. Ophelia was a strong tropical storm that made landfall near Emerald Island, North Carolina on September 23. Finally, Lee made landfall as a post-tropical system in Nova Scotia on September 16.

Tropical systems can and have formed outside of the specific dates of the hurricane season (June 1 – November), but it is less likely. As always, stay prepared and the News 5 First Alert Storm Team will keep you updated!