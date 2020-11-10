20,000 Christmas trees damaged this hurricane season, but Fish River Trees ready for opening day

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are still signs of damage on the Fish River Christmas Tree farm, but it’s almost a complete 360 from how things looked just a few weeks ago.

“Well it’s one of those years that’s been pretty tough to be honest with you,” said owner Steve Mannhard.

Steve has hired extra help this year after several storms lashed the property. Thousands of trees were uprooted, but they’re now braced and tagged.

“Something like Hurricane Sally, which was a really serious hurricane, it laid over all of our trees. All 20,000 of them were leaning or on the ground,” he said.

Cristobal, Marco, Sally and Zeta are all familiar names to him this year. Each of the storms brought some sort of impact to the farm. Now, all eyes are on Eta.

“We don’t have that much time right now we’re about ready to open. We’re prepared, mentally and physically if it does do the same thing as the last storm,” said Mannhard.

The farm shifts to a giant retail operation on Black Friday. Last minute preps are still underway with just over two weeks left to go.

“With everything going on we’re just ready to welcome everybody. I feel like opening my arms to everybody,” he added.

The farm may have suffered damage, but he says the trees are in good shape and are ready for the holiday season.

LATEST STORIES: