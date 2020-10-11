2 YEARS AGO: Hurricane Michael strikes Florida Panhandle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday, October 10 marks two years since catastrophic Hurricane Michael made landfall near Tyndall Air Force Base. Michael rapidly intensified over the Gulf of Mexico and ravaged the Florida Panhandle making landfall as a category 5 hurricane with maximum winds of 161 mph. Hurricane Michael strengthened from a category 1 hurricane to a high-end category 4 storm in less than 48 hours due to low wind shear, very warm waters, and high moisture.

Hurricane Michael is the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Florida Panhandle with $1.2 billion in timber damage and 3 million acres of land destroyed. Based on minimum central pressure (919 mb), Hurricane Michael was the fourth most hurricane to ever hit the United States. The storm claimed 8 lives directly and 43 lives indirectly.

Michael produced life-threatening storm surge of around 9 to 14 feet near Mexico Beach in addition to intense winds and rain that not only devastated structures and property at the coastline, but well inland (Michael remained at hurricane strength even as it moved into Georgia).

After two years, the Panhandle of Florida is still rebuilding after this catastrophic natural disaster. For more information: https://www.weather.gov/tae/HurricaneMichael2018

LATEST STORIES: