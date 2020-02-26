2 dogs, families rescued from floods in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says they assisted Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Monday Rescue residents from homes in a flooded area of Tensaw Island.
A couple and their 2 dogs were rescued. At the time, ALEA was already in the process of rescuing another family from the flooded private island.
News 5 has been reporting on the flooded conditions there over the last week. The island is expected to see floodwaters recede over the next week.
