2 dogs, families rescued from floods in Baldwin County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says they assisted Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Monday Rescue residents from homes in a flooded area of Tensaw Island.

A couple and their 2 dogs were rescued. At the time, ALEA was already in the process of rescuing another family from the flooded private island.

News 5 has been reporting on the flooded conditions there over the last week. The island is expected to see floodwaters recede over the next week.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories