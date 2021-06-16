News 5 First Alert Storm Team helping you get weather radio prepared at Academy Sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s hurricane season, a NOAA weather radio could keep your family safe before the severe weather hits.

The News 5 First Alert Storm Team wants to help you stay prepared by programming your radio for you. Join us at the Academy Sports location at 3725 Airport Blvd. (in the Festival Centre) from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. After you purchase your radio, the WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team will program the radio for you. There will be two models for purchase. Those models are the WR120 and the hand crank ER210.

If you don’t have a chance to join us Wednesday, don’t you worry! WKRG News 5 has three more weather radio events from Foley to Pensacola each month until September.