National Safe Boating Week: Tips from experts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – National Safe Boating Week is an annual awareness campaign where several different organizations including the Coast Guard, the National Weather Service, and the National Safe Boating Council come together to put a spotlight on boating safety before the height of boating season arrives.

Executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, Peg Phillips, explains, “The biggest thing with boating safety that I think we want people to know is a real boater wears a life jacket. It is part of the boating gear. Just like a downhill skier wears a helmet, or a cyclist wears a helmet, or a hiker has a backpack and a personal locater beacon. There is gear that people use for different activities and it is part of the gear to wear a life jacket.”

Phillips goes on to encourage people to practice social distancing and good sanitizing habits amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes only going out on the boat with the people you live with, keeping 6 to 10 feet apart, and sanitizing often.

Weather is also an important factor in boating safety. Be sure to have multiple devices to check the weather, and check it often (before AND during). Keep in mind that after a heavy rain, currents tend to be fast. Also after a storm, downed limbs and debris find their way to the water and can be hazardous.

Check out the video for more!

LATEST STORIES